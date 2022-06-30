ARK Investment Management LLC Invests $180,000 in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock opened at $320.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $335.37 and its 200-day moving average is $361.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $287.44 and a 1 year high of $457.12.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 20.39%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KLAC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price objective on KLA in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.50.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

