ARK Investment Management LLC Purchases 63,203 Shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,203 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.03% of CollPlant Biotechnologies worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 615,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after purchasing an additional 44,653 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 256,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 58,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $403,000.

CLGN stock opened at $8.86 on Thursday. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $23.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.57. The company has a market capitalization of $98.22 million and a PE ratio of -7.09.

CollPlant Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:CLGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.22). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 29.53% and a negative net margin of 1,138.94%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

