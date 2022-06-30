ARK Investment Management LLC Purchases 6,672 Shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Similarweb worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its stake in Similarweb by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

SMWB stock opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.73 million and a PE ratio of -6.64. Similarweb Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.91.

Similarweb ( NYSE:SMWB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $44.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.22 million. Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 54.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMWB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Similarweb in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Similarweb from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

