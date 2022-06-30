ARK Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Kornit Digital worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 891.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on KRNT. StockNews.com began coverage on Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Kornit Digital from $202.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kornit Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.80.

Shares of KRNT opened at $32.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.11 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.60 and a 200 day moving average of $81.97. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $181.38.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). Kornit Digital had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $83.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.