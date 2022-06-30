ARK Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,215,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,552,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586,593 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 8,766.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,473,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,125 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,574,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $692,609,000 after purchasing an additional 784,566 shares in the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 5,625,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,388,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2,155.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 514,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,541,000 after buying an additional 491,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $56.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.59 and a 12-month high of $85.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

