ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 1,159 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,239,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 237.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 118,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 83,549 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 250,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after buying an additional 47,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHPT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

In other news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $52,015.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 443,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,730,175.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 1,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $26,155.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 262,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,877.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,181,535 shares of company stock valued at $32,921,488. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $13.86 on Thursday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $35.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.12.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 107.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About ChargePoint (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.