ARK Investment Management LLC Takes $1.86 Million Position in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)

ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 388,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IS. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of ironSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ironSource during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in ironSource by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ironSource by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in ironSource during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ironSource alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on ironSource from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on ironSource from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on ironSource from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ironSource from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ironSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Shares of ironSource stock opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.06. ironSource Ltd. has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $13.14.

About ironSource (Get Rating)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.