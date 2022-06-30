Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Acquires 410 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Cowen raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.24.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $88.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $371.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.53. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

About Exxon Mobil (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.