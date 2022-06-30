Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Short Interest Up 100.8% in June

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 100.8% from the May 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 31.2% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 24,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

ARTW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 million, a PE ratio of 144.07 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.63. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $7.70.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

