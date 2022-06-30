ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.13

Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.13 and last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 145831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average of $7.08.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.4794 dividend. This is a boost from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,238,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,767 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 15.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,191,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,409 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,785,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,026,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,999,000 after purchasing an additional 732,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,322,000 after purchasing an additional 606,628 shares during the last quarter. 6.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

