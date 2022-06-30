Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
APWC stock opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $4.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.62.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile (Get Rating)
