ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Holdings Raised by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,274,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,403,343,000 after buying an additional 173,677 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in ASML by 8,388.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 149,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,943,000 after buying an additional 147,640 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in ASML by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 267,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,113,000 after buying an additional 146,912 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,888,000 after buying an additional 107,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $484.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $198.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $541.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $632.91. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $461.85 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a $4.1903 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01468%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.80%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ASML from €945.00 ($1,005.32) to €960.00 ($1,021.28) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on ASML from €800.00 ($851.06) to €710.00 ($755.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ASML from €767.00 ($815.96) to €630.00 ($670.21) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $788.67.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

