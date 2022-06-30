Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $36.00, but opened at $37.40. Associated Capital Group shares last traded at $37.40, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $393,200 in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Associated Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $803.72 million, a P/E ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.29.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 115.49%.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,309,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC)

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

