ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 328.6% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ATA Creativity Global in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:AACG opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.33. The company has a market cap of $33.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. ATA Creativity Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75.

ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.65 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

