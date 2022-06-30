Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Receives $25.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.60.

AUPH has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 133,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUPH opened at $10.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.09. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $33.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.68 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.20% and a negative net margin of 253.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

