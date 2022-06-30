Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Down 2%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) shares were down 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.25 and last traded at $10.65. Approximately 48,266 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,111,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AUPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 253.66% and a negative return on equity of 43.20%. The company had revenue of $21.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 133,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

