Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) Short Interest Up 371.4% in June

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 371.4% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of AEAC stock opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79. Authentic Equity Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 412.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 9,536 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares in the last quarter. 62.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the consumer in North America.

