Autoneum (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Given New CHF 110 Price Target at UBS Group

Autoneum (OTCMKTS:ATNNF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from CHF 175 to CHF 110 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:ATNNF opened at $165.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.87 and a 200-day moving average of $165.87. Autoneum has a 52 week low of $165.87 and a 52 week high of $165.87.
Autoneum Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Autoneum (ATNNF)
- Why Hershey’s May Deliver a Sweet Surprise This Earnings Season
- MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes
- It’s Time To Rotate Out Of McCormick & Company
- Conn’s Stock is Getting Cheap
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Autoneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoneum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.