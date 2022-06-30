AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock Position Raised by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $420,100,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1,730.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 76,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,533,000 after buying an additional 71,941 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,144,000 after buying an additional 48,423 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 722.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,679,000 after buying an additional 38,836 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 3,560.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,273,000 after buying an additional 30,762 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,140.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,033.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,007.78. The firm has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,488.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by $3.33. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $26.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,169.41.

In other news, Director Brian Hannasch bought 133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,798.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total transaction of $5,929,734.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,968.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,732 shares of company stock worth $10,277,334. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

