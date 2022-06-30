Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Down 2.1% on Insider Selling

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) was down 2.1% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $15.96 and last traded at $16.00. Approximately 1,593 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 550,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.

Specifically, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 7,537 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $121,119.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at $565,680.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 2,463 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $39,457.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,936 shares in the company, valued at $623,754.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,033 shares of company stock worth $341,479 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

CDMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

The stock has a market cap of $936.66 million, a PE ratio of 94.82 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average is $18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 27.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

