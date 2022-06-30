Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Stock Rating Lowered by Wedbush

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of AX stock opened at $36.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $62.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average of $46.67.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $178.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.90 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 16.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Axos Financial by 605.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

