AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AXTI. B. Riley dropped their target price on AXT from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of AXT from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of AXT in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

AXTI stock opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.89. The firm has a market cap of $248.26 million, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.09. AXT has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.17 million. AXT had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 9.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AXT will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of AXT by 89.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,838,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after purchasing an additional 867,100 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AXT by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,547,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,637,000 after purchasing an additional 597,850 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of AXT by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,086,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 181,500 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in AXT by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,081,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 123,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AXT by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 947,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after acquiring an additional 112,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

