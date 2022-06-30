B. Riley Comments on Universal Technical Institute, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Universal Technical Institute in a research note issued on Monday, June 27th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Universal Technical Institute’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

UTI has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus raised Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.60.

UTI stock opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. Universal Technical Institute has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The company has a market cap of $243.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $102.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.20 million.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,152 shares in the company, valued at $791,340.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 95,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

