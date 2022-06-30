B. Riley Financial, Inc. Purchases 25,851 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 25,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $245,584.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,907,564 shares in the company, valued at $56,121,858. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 29th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 36,333 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $429,819.39.

On Monday, June 27th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 6,774 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $64,353.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 20,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.66 per share, for a total transaction of $253,200.00.

On Friday, June 17th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 15,768 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $200,726.64.

On Thursday, June 9th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 400 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $540.00.

On Tuesday, June 7th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 840 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,260.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 1,783 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,674.50.

On Tuesday, May 31st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 12,299 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $18,448.50.

On Wednesday, May 18th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 14,056 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $154,616.00.

On Monday, May 16th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 397 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $555.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:RILY opened at $43.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.52. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.76 and a 1 year high of $91.24.

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $205.59 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 13.40%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial in the first quarter worth $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 289.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. 59.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

