B. Riley Lowers Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Price Target to $17.00

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 163.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Full House Resorts from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of FLL opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.19 million, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.95. Full House Resorts has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average of $8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

Full House Resorts ( NASDAQ:FLL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Full House Resorts had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $41.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Full House Resorts will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Hartmeier bought 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $105,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,933.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel R. Lee bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $144,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,068,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,928,315.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 72,583 shares of company stock valued at $424,613 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLL. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 56.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Full House Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Full House Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

