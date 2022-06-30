B. Riley Lowers GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Price Target to $6.50

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at B. Riley from $10.00 to $6.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 108.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of GAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of GAN to $6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

GAN stock opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. GAN has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $18.19. The company has a market capitalization of $131.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAN. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of GAN by 52.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of GAN by 284.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 50,380 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAN in the third quarter worth approximately $806,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of GAN by 20.7% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of GAN by 25.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C).

