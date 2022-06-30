BAE Systems (LON:BA) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 850 ($10.43) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BA. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.04) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($10.43) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 860 ($10.55) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 867.60 ($10.64).

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Shares of BA opened at GBX 827 ($10.15) on Thursday. BAE Systems has a one year low of GBX 7.67 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 800.80 ($9.82). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 761.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 679.08. The stock has a market cap of £26.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.