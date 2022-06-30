Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.40% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.
Bally’s stock opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Bally’s has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $55.13.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Bally’s by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Bally’s by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bally’s by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.
About Bally’s (Get Rating)
Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.
