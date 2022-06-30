Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Get Bally's alerts:

Bally’s stock opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Bally’s has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $55.13.

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $548.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.92 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The business’s revenue was up 185.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bally’s will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Bally’s by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Bally’s by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bally’s by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

About Bally’s (Get Rating)

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.