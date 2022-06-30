Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Now Covered by JMP Securities

Stock analysts at JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BALY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Bally’s from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Get Bally's alerts:

NYSE:BALY opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 2.00.

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $548.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.92 million. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 185.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bally’s will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bally’s by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Bally’s by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $482,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bally’s (Get Rating)

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.