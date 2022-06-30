Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Now Covered by JMP Securities

Stock analysts at JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BALY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Bally’s from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.
NYSE:BALY opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 2.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bally’s by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Bally’s by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $482,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bally’s (Get Rating)
Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.
