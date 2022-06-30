Bank of America Upgrades Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) to “Neutral”

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
SZGPY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Salzgitter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Salzgitter from €30.00 ($31.91) to €28.60 ($30.43) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Salzgitter from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Salzgitter from €35.00 ($37.23) to €42.00 ($44.68) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salzgitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.52.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SZGPY opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average of $3.88. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $5.16.
About Salzgitter (Get Rating)
Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.
