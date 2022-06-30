Bank of America Upgrades Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) to “Neutral”

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SZGPY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Salzgitter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Salzgitter from €30.00 ($31.91) to €28.60 ($30.43) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Salzgitter from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Salzgitter from €35.00 ($37.23) to €42.00 ($44.68) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salzgitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.52.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZGPY opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average of $3.88. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $5.16.

Salzgitter ( OTCMKTS:SZGPY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Salzgitter had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 25.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that Salzgitter will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

