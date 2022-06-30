Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.42

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.42 and traded as low as $1.39. Bank of East Asia shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 220 shares changing hands.

Separately, HSBC lowered Bank of East Asia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

