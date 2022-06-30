Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Bank of the Philippine Islands stock opened at 31.30 on Wednesday. Bank of the Philippine Islands has a fifty-two week low of 31.30 and a fifty-two week high of 40.58.

Bank of the Philippine Islands, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to retail and corporate clients in the Philippines. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Investment Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment offers deposit taking and servicing; and consumer lending, such as home mortgages, auto loans, and credit card finance, as well as remittance services to individual and retail markets.

