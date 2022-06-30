Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Price Target Increased to €6.75 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from €6.30 ($6.70) to €6.75 ($7.18) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bankinter from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Bankinter from €5.50 ($5.85) to €5.80 ($6.17) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bankinter from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Bankinter from €5.50 ($5.85) to €5.60 ($5.96) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Bankinter from €5.00 ($5.32) to €5.45 ($5.80) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bankinter has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.54.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Bankinter stock opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. Bankinter has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $6.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.80.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.