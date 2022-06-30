Banxa (OTC:BNXAF) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Banxa (OTC:BNXAF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTC:BNXAF opened at $1.02 on Wednesday.
Banxa Company Profile (Get Rating)
