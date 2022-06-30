Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Baader Bank downgraded Barry Callebaut to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the stock from CHF 2,350 to CHF 2,300 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barry Callebaut presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,300.00.

Shares of BYCBF opened at $2,182.20 on Thursday. Barry Callebaut has a 12 month low of $2,070.10 and a 12 month high of $2,600.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,226.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,288.32.

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cocoa and chocolate products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants, as well as personalization sheets. It also offers cocoa powder, chocolate drinks, cappuccions, dessert drinks, dairy and non-dairy products, tea, and coffee.

