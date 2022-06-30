Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 119.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BBWI. Cowen lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $95.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $26.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.02. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.58.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 119.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 490.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 361.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

