Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $702,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.9% in the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 42.5% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% in the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 39,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.9% in the first quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 11.3% in the first quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price target on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $154.14 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.20.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.92%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

