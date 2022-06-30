BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Downgraded by TheStreet

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of BBQ stock opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average is $13.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.52 million, a PE ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. BBQ has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $19.75.
BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $64.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.91 million. BBQ had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 10.27%. Analysts expect that BBQ will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.
BBQ Company Profile (Get Rating)
BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises casual and fast dining restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Village Inn, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City, Tahoe Joe's Steakhouse, Bakers Square, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrée items, and side dishes and appetizers.
