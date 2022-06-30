BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Downgraded by TheStreet

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of BBQ stock opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average is $13.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.52 million, a PE ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. BBQ has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $19.75.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $64.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.91 million. BBQ had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 10.27%. Analysts expect that BBQ will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BBQ by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BBQ by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in BBQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BBQ by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 11,556 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BBQ by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 14,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

BBQ Company Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises casual and fast dining restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Village Inn, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City, Tahoe Joe's Steakhouse, Bakers Square, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrée items, and side dishes and appetizers.

