BCE (NYSE:BCE) Research Coverage Started at Scotiabank

Stock analysts at Scotiabank began coverage on shares of BCE (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BCE. Argus increased their price objective on BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Desjardins increased their price objective on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.18.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $49.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. BCE has a 1-year low of $47.25 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The company has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. BCE had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BCE by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in BCE by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 4,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in BCE by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in BCE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Menlo Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 44.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

