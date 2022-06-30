Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.44 EPS

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The retailer reported ($2.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($1.44), RTT News reports. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BBBY opened at $4.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average is $14.69. The company has a market capitalization of $398.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.81. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $39.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,830 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,286 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 15,521.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 83,053 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter.

BBBY has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.25.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

