BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised BELIMO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BLHWF opened at $341.50 on Tuesday. BELIMO has a twelve month low of $341.50 and a twelve month high of $600.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $458.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $498.60.

BELIMO Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells damper actuators, control valves, sensors, and meters for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HVAC damper actuators for use in various on/off, modulating, or communicating damper and life safety applications, including air handlers, economizer and variable air volume terminal units, fan coil units, unit ventilators, and life safety dampers.

