Berkshire Grey Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,113 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,084% compared to the typical volume of 94 put options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGRY. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BGRY shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Berkshire Grey from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Berkshire Grey from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of Berkshire Grey stock opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $3.11. Berkshire Grey has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $10.55.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $5.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Berkshire Grey will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

