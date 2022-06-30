Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,865 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 5,005 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Best Buy worth $12,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,898,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,672,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Best Buy by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,489 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $197,052,000 after acquiring an additional 526,208 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Best Buy by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,691,744 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $171,880,000 after acquiring an additional 335,265 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Best Buy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,063,725,000 after acquiring an additional 282,542 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy stock opened at $67.15 on Thursday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.60 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.28.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.07%.

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,071,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 44,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $3,599,860.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,793,476.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,151 shares of company stock worth $5,146,816 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Best Buy to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.06.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

