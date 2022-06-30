Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Short Interest Update

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 343,700 shares, a decline of 66.0% from the May 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other Better Therapeutics news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 25,000 shares of Better Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $36,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 32,281 shares of company stock worth $48,042 over the last three months. 59.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Better Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 284,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of Better Therapeutics worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Better Therapeutics to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

BTTX stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 9.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82. Better Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40.

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts predict that Better Therapeutics will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

About Better Therapeutics

Better Therapeutics, Inc engages in developing software-based prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform that uses digitally delivered Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to treat type 2 diabetes.

