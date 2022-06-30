Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.49), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:XAIR opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.01. Beyond Air has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $16.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of -0.39.

XAIR has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Beyond Air from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Beyond Air from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Robert Carey acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $134,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 567,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,806,737.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Beyond Air during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Beyond Air by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Beyond Air by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Beyond Air by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 13,407 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Beyond Air by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 45,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

