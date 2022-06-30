BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded BGSF from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

BGSF stock opened at $12.63 on Thursday. BGSF has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $132.21 million, a PE ratio of 4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average of $13.27.

BGSF ( NYSE:BGSF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.24. BGSF had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $68.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BGSF will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $39,810.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,232.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Hailey acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $253,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 149,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,717.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in BGSF by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 12,920 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in BGSF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 61,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 13,294 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in BGSF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BGSF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 96,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in BGSF by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 170,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 71,585 shares in the last quarter. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

