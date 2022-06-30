BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,200 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,250 ($27.60) to GBX 2,200 ($26.99) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BHP. Jefferies Financial Group raised BHP Group to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,640 ($32.39) to GBX 2,590 ($31.78) in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised BHP Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on BHP Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,714.42.

BHP stock opened at $58.19 on Wednesday. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $80.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.91.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,904,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,305,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,102,674 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 15,497,864 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,016,260,000 after purchasing an additional 371,203 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $226,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $140,716,000 after purchasing an additional 283,915 shares during the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

