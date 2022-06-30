Biglari (NYSE:BH) versus BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) Financial Analysis

Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) and BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Biglari alerts:

This table compares Biglari and BT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biglari -10.23% -6.12% -4.02% BT Brands 6.19% 12.44% 6.88%

75.7% of Biglari shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of BT Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 70.9% of Biglari shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Biglari and BT Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biglari $366.11 million 0.76 $35.48 million ($112.72) -1.09 BT Brands $8.45 million 1.91 $610,000.00 N/A N/A

Biglari has higher revenue and earnings than BT Brands.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Biglari and BT Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biglari 0 0 0 0 N/A BT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Biglari Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biglari Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 199 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants, 159 franchise partner units, and 178 traditional franchise units, as well as 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 38 franchised units. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance. In addition, it operates oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico; and publishes and sells magazines and related publishing products under the MAXIM brand name. Further, it licenses media products and services; and engages in the investment activities. The company was formerly known as The Steak n Shake Company and changed its name to Biglari Holdings Inc. in April 2010. Biglari Holdings Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

BT Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

BT Brands, Inc. owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates nine Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in West Fargo, North Dakota.

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.