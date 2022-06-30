Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 18.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 42.9% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $348.50 on Thursday. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $318.07 and a twelve month high of $543.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.36%.

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $352.55 per share, with a total value of $105,765.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,870.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $1,862,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,393,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.17.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

