BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Short Interest Down 56.4% in June

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decrease of 56.4% from the May 31st total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BVXV opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.51.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BVXV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

